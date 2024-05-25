Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit declines 43.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.03% to Rs 24.08 croreNet profit of Bansal Roofing Products declined 43.17% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.03% to Rs 24.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.87% to Rs 3.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.22% to Rs 105.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
