Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit declines 43.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sales decline 2.03% to Rs 24.08 crore

Net profit of Bansal Roofing Products declined 43.17% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.03% to Rs 24.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.87% to Rs 3.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.22% to Rs 105.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.0824.58 -2 105.5893.25 13 OPM %6.448.99 -6.127.41 - PBDT1.442.13 -32 6.086.52 -7 PBT1.121.87 -40 4.805.58 -14 NP0.791.39 -43 3.554.17 -15

First Published: May 25 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

