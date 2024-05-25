Coffee Day Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 302.67 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 250.65 crore

Net loss of Coffee Day Enterprises reported to Rs 302.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 33.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 250.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 240.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 322.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 379.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 1013.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 923.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

