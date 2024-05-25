Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Winmore Leasing & Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Winmore Leasing &amp; Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Sales rise 6.93% to Rs 24.68 crore

Net Loss of Winmore Leasing & Holdings reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.93% to Rs 24.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.43% to Rs 154.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.6823.08 7 154.7399.55 55 OPM %9.3626.04 -19.9131.93 - PBDT1.41-1.94 LP 23.2817.04 37 PBT-0.14-3.80 96 16.739.34 79 NP-0.60-3.99 85 -13.469.07 PL

First Published: May 25 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

