Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kwality Pharmaceuticals update on pre-clinical studies of Erythropoietin

Kwality Pharmaceuticals update on pre-clinical studies of Erythropoietin

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kwality Pharmaceuticals (KPL) has secured approval from the Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation (RCGM) to commence pre-clinical toxicity studies for its recombinant Erythropoietin product, 10,000 1U/mL, developed in its Biologics Unit.

Erythropoietin is a critical therapeutic used to treat anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). This milestone marks a significant step forward in our commitment to expanding our biologics portfolio and addressing critical healthcare needs.

With this approval, Kwality Pharmaceuticals is on track to complete the pre-clinical studies and is diligently preparing for the commercialization of the product in the next fiscal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Divis Laboratories commences commercial operations of a part of Unit III greenfield project

TVS Supply Chain Solutions update on scheme of amalgamation

Texmaco Rail & Engineering receives revision in credit rating

Vishnu Prakash rises after emerging as L1 bidder for Rs 43 crore project in Rajasthan

Force Motors soars on supply order of 2,429 ambulances

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story