Kwality Pharmaceuticals update on pre-clinical studies of Erythropoietin

Kwality Pharmaceuticals (KPL) has secured approval from the Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation (RCGM) to commence pre-clinical toxicity studies for its recombinant Erythropoietin product, 10,000 1U/mL, developed in its Biologics Unit.

Erythropoietin is a critical therapeutic used to treat anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). This milestone marks a significant step forward in our commitment to expanding our biologics portfolio and addressing critical healthcare needs.

With this approval, Kwality Pharmaceuticals is on track to complete the pre-clinical studies and is diligently preparing for the commercialization of the product in the next fiscal.

