Vishnu Prakash rises after emerging as L1 bidder for Rs 43 crore project in Rajasthan

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia rose 2.78% to Rs 303.30 after the firm received a letter of lowest bidder worth Rs 43.33 crore from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for the construction of a 2-lane bypass in Rajasthan on EPC mode.

The project construction of a 2-lane with paved shoulder configuration of a bypass (with provision of a new ROB) to Mandal town (District-Bhilwara) with connecting NH-58 to NH-48 in the state of Rajasthan.

Vishnu Prakash R. Punglia is an integrated engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with experience in the design and construction of various infrastructure projects for the central and state governments, autonomous bodies, and private bodies across nine states and one Union territory in India.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.7% to Rs 23.73 crore on 13% increase in net sales to Rs 334.87 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

