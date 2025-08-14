Mohindra Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 9.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.10% to Rs 32.55 crore

Net profit of Mohindra Fasteners rose 9.57% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 32.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.32.5531.5710.5712.134.814.263.102.952.292.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News