Sharpline Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 387.03% to Rs 29.66 crore

Net Loss of Sharpline Broadcast reported to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 387.03% to Rs 29.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.29.666.09-1.82-41.87-0.21-2.56-0.73-2.76-2.01-2.77

