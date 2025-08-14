Octal Credit Capital consolidated net profit rises 85.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Octal Credit Capital rose 85.29% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.090.0722.2228.570.640.350.640.350.630.34

