Ace Software Exports standalone net profit rises 34.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.16% to Rs 3.26 crore

Net profit of Ace Software Exports rose 34.09% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.16% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.262.43-2.7612.760.660.510.590.440.590.44

