Scintilla Commercial & Credit standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Scintilla Commercial & Credit rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

