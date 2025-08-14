KIOCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 37.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.30% to Rs 90.92 crore

Net Loss of KIOCL reported to Rs 37.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 50.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 38.30% to Rs 90.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 147.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.90.92147.35-45.89-33.17-28.21-40.55-38.49-48.63-37.79-50.72

