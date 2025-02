Acknit Industries standalone net profit declines 11.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.32% to Rs 55.28 crore

Net profit of Acknit Industries declined 11.50% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.32% to Rs 55.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.55.2846.336.668.663.063.512.252.671.772.00

