Mahasagar Travels standalone net profit declines 63.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.96% to Rs 9.09 crore

Net profit of Mahasagar Travels declined 63.64% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.96% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.9.0911.504.406.260.360.640.120.330.120.33

