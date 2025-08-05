Acknit Industries standalone net profit declines 13.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.46% to Rs 55.25 crore

Net profit of Acknit Industries declined 13.64% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.46% to Rs 55.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 57.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.55.2557.237.177.413.073.612.302.721.711.98

