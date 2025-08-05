Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 73.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.30% to Rs 137.09 crore

Net profit of Azad Engineering rose 73.60% to Rs 29.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 39.30% to Rs 137.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 98.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.137.0998.4135.9133.5752.0130.3741.8724.3629.7217.12

