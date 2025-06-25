Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Sikar Solar executes power purchase agreement for 300 MW capacity in Rajasthan

ACME Sikar Solar executes power purchase agreement for 300 MW capacity in Rajasthan

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
ACME Sikar Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings, has executed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 300 MW capacity in Rajasthan at a fixed tariff of ₹3.05 per kWh.

This achievement follows the commissioning of 300 MW capacity by ACME Sikar on June 23, 2025. The said bid was won earlier under SECI ISTS XVIII Tranche, and the tariff was formally adopted by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) on 30th May 2025.

As per the agreement, the project requires to supply power on or before June 30, 2025. The project also qualifies for Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges waiver, as the Scheduled Commercial Operations Date (SCOD) falls before June 2025 deadline, aligning with the government incentives aimed at early operationalization of renewable energy projects.

With this milestone, ACME Solar's PPA-signed portfolio stands at 5,130 MW of which 2,890 MW is already operational, and balance is under various stages of implementation.

Additionally, the company has a firm pipeline of 1,840 MW for which Letter of Award (LOA) has been received. ACME Solar's overall portfolio comprises 86% offtake with central government enterprises and the rest 14% with State discoms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

