ACME Sikar Solar executes power purchase agreement for 300 MW capacity in Rajasthan

ACME Sikar Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings, has executed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 300 MW capacity in Rajasthan at a fixed tariff of ₹3.05 per kWh.

This achievement follows the commissioning of 300 MW capacity by ACME Sikar on June 23, 2025. The said bid was won earlier under SECI ISTS XVIII Tranche, and the tariff was formally adopted by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) on 30th May 2025.

As per the agreement, the project requires to supply power on or before June 30, 2025. The project also qualifies for Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges waiver, as the Scheduled Commercial Operations Date (SCOD) falls before June 2025 deadline, aligning with the government incentives aimed at early operationalization of renewable energy projects.