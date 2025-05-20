ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit declines 76.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.96% to Rs 486.89 crore

Net profit of ACME Solar Holdings declined 76.83% to Rs 123.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 532.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.96% to Rs 486.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 295.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.87% to Rs 252.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 697.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 1405.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1318.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

