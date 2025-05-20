CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 6.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.28% to Rs 619.07 croreNet profit of CMS Info Systems rose 6.72% to Rs 97.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.28% to Rs 619.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 627.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.29% to Rs 372.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 347.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.06% to Rs 2424.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2264.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
