CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 6.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.28% to Rs 619.07 crore

Net profit of CMS Info Systems rose 6.72% to Rs 97.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.28% to Rs 619.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 627.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.29% to Rs 372.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 347.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.06% to Rs 2424.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2264.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

619.07627.082424.532264.6826.1824.7825.8526.47171.33162.58659.30617.28128.62122.86497.84467.0697.5691.42372.46347.14

