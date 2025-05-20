Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 6.72% in the March 2025 quarter

CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 6.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.28% to Rs 619.07 crore

Net profit of CMS Info Systems rose 6.72% to Rs 97.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.28% to Rs 619.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 627.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.29% to Rs 372.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 347.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.06% to Rs 2424.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2264.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales619.07627.08 -1 2424.532264.68 7 OPM %26.1824.78 -25.8526.47 - PBDT171.33162.58 5 659.30617.28 7 PBT128.62122.86 5 497.84467.06 7 NP97.5691.42 7 372.46347.14 7

