Carysil consolidated net profit rises 19.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Carysil rose 19.64% to Rs 18.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.16% to Rs 204.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 190.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.11% to Rs 63.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.28% to Rs 815.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 683.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

204.18190.53815.57683.7617.1118.1316.8418.8331.8030.73123.75113.2323.5821.2487.8580.7818.5815.5363.7457.89

