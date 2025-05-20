Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit rises 189.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.61% to Rs 61.23 croreNet profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) rose 189.69% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.61% to Rs 61.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 82.88% to Rs 26.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.47% to Rs 198.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 154.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
