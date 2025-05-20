Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit rises 189.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit rises 189.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 36.61% to Rs 61.23 crore

Net profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) rose 189.69% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.61% to Rs 61.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.88% to Rs 26.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.47% to Rs 198.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 154.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales61.2344.82 37 198.32154.37 28 OPM %23.8315.80 -15.8715.64 - PBDT14.696.23 136 37.5822.70 66 PBT13.845.30 161 34.4719.35 78 NP10.403.59 190 26.7014.60 83

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

