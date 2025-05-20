New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit rises 15.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.11% to Rs 9352.45 crore

Net profit of New India Assurance Company rose 15.33% to Rs 358.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 310.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 9352.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8983.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.15% to Rs 1036.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1116.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.95% to Rs 35537.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34186.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

