Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Northern ARC Capital consolidated net profit declines 57.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Northern ARC Capital consolidated net profit declines 57.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 602.52 crore

Net profit of Northern ARC Capital declined 57.48% to Rs 37.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 602.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 563.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.23% to Rs 304.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 308.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.89% to Rs 2341.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1890.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales602.52563.93 7 2341.611890.08 24 OPM %39.1457.02 -52.0260.72 - PBDT39.97118.48 -66 403.96437.18 -8 PBT35.01113.83 -69 386.08420.24 -8 NP37.7688.81 -57 304.55308.33 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit rises 15.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit rises 189.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Carysil consolidated net profit rises 19.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Everest Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story