Northern ARC Capital consolidated net profit declines 57.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 602.52 crore

Net profit of Northern ARC Capital declined 57.48% to Rs 37.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 602.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 563.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.23% to Rs 304.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 308.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.89% to Rs 2341.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1890.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

