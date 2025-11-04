ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 652.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 80.13% to Rs 467.59 crore

Net profit of ACME Solar Holdings rose 652.09% to Rs 115.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 80.13% to Rs 467.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 259.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.467.59259.5985.5985.05269.3178.02151.9318.15115.0715.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News