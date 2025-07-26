ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 9312.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.02% to Rs 510.98 crore

Net profit of ACME Solar Holdings rose 9312.23% to Rs 130.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 65.02% to Rs 510.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 309.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.510.98309.6489.5987.76297.85105.81190.3050.25130.831.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News