Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 17.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC rose 17.56% to Rs 277.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 235.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.72% to Rs 447.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 386.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

