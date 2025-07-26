Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 9.19% to Rs 3269.45 crore

Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank rose 15.78% to Rs 484.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 418.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.19% to Rs 3269.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2994.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3269.452994.3667.5668.14659.36613.72659.36613.72484.53418.50

