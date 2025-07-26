Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit declines 29.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.90% to Rs 132.47 crore

Net profit of Suraj Estate Developers declined 29.37% to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.90% to Rs 132.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 133.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.132.47133.6737.4347.3529.6042.1028.4840.4021.2830.13

