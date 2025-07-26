Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit declines 29.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit declines 29.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 0.90% to Rs 132.47 crore

Net profit of Suraj Estate Developers declined 29.37% to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.90% to Rs 132.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 133.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales132.47133.67 -1 OPM %37.4347.35 -PBDT29.6042.10 -30 PBT28.4840.40 -30 NP21.2830.13 -29

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

