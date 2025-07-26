Reliance Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 59.84 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.87% to Rs 5907.82 crore

Net profit of Reliance Infrastructure reported to Rs 59.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 233.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.87% to Rs 5907.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7192.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

