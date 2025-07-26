Rose Merc. reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.85 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9120.83% to Rs 22.13 crore

Net profit of Rose Merc. reported to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9120.83% to Rs 22.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.22.130.2430.23-170.836.35-0.406.31-0.411.85-0.41

