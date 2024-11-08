Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 28.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.40% to Rs 756.69 crore

Net profit of Action Construction Equipment rose 28.25% to Rs 94.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.40% to Rs 756.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 673.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.756.69673.2414.3513.25133.74102.34126.7596.9194.8073.92

