Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 28.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 28.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.40% to Rs 756.69 crore

Net profit of Action Construction Equipment rose 28.25% to Rs 94.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.40% to Rs 756.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 673.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales756.69673.24 12 OPM %14.3513.25 -PBDT133.74102.34 31 PBT126.7596.91 31 NP94.8073.92 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Policy evaluation must consider competitiveness, stability, security: CEA

BFSI Summit: 'PE/VC funding boosts governance excellence in Indian firms'

BFSI Summit LIVE updates: RBI's caution against unsecured lending is appropriate, says KV Kamath

PKL 2024 matches on Nov 8: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

NSE to boost commodities segment with new contracts in coming months

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story