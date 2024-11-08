Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 121.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.57% to Rs 183.43 crore

Net profit of Piccadily Agro Industries rose 121.98% to Rs 24.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.57% to Rs 183.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 113.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.183.43113.5322.9621.5537.7219.9632.6015.4824.6411.10

