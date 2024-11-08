Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 121.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 61.57% to Rs 183.43 crore

Net profit of Piccadily Agro Industries rose 121.98% to Rs 24.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.57% to Rs 183.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 113.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales183.43113.53 62 OPM %22.9621.55 -PBDT37.7219.96 89 PBT32.6015.48 111 NP24.6411.10 122

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

