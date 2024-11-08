Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TIL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.14 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 238.88% to Rs 67.64 crore

Net Loss of TIL reported to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 238.88% to Rs 67.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales67.6419.96 239 OPM %3.50-57.97 -PBDT-0.63-20.21 97 PBT-2.36-21.94 89 NP-2.14-20.35 89

