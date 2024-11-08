TIL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.14 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 238.88% to Rs 67.64 crore

Net Loss of TIL reported to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 238.88% to Rs 67.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.67.6419.963.50-57.97-0.63-20.21-2.36-21.94-2.14-20.35

