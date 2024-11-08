Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 24.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.06% to Rs 8090.16 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 24.86% to Rs 525.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 420.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.06% to Rs 8090.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6317.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

