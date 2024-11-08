Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 24.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 24.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 28.06% to Rs 8090.16 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 24.86% to Rs 525.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 420.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.06% to Rs 8090.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6317.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8090.166317.38 28 OPM %56.2854.13 -PBDT1587.041264.72 25 PBT1512.681212.62 25 NP525.54420.90 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Policy evaluation must consider competitiveness, stability, security: CEA

BFSI Summit: 'PE/VC funding boosts governance excellence in Indian firms'

BFSI Summit LIVE updates: RBI's caution against unsecured lending is appropriate, says KV Kamath

PKL 2024 matches on Nov 8: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

NSE to boost commodities segment with new contracts in coming months

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story