Active Covid-19 cases above 6800 mark in India

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
India is witnessing a continued rise in COVID-19 cases, with 6,815 active infections as on June 10, 2025 per the Health Ministry data. There was a rise of 324 cases today. Three deaths have been reported from Kerala, Delhi and Jharkhand. Kerala leads the infections with over 2000 cases.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

