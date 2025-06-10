Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 2.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.83% to Rs 188.32 crore

Net profit of Godrej Housing Finance declined 2.23% to Rs 17.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.83% to Rs 188.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.45% to Rs 50.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.39% to Rs 632.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 464.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.