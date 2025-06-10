INR gains on the back of strong capital inflows

The Indian rupee rose 9 paise to close at 85.57 (provisional) against the US dollar on the back of strong foreign capital inflows. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) had purchased equities worth Rs 1,992.87 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data. Mixed sentiment in the domestic equity markets, a rise in global crude oil prices, and a stronger US dollar against major currencies however, capped further gains in the local unit. Indian shares fluctuated before ending little changed on Tuesday as investors waited for more details to emerge from the second day of ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations in London. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex moved in a thin range before ending the session down 53.49 points at 82,391.72. The broader NSE Nifty index finished marginally higher at 25,104.25. On the NSE, USDINR futures ended marginally lower at 85.63.

