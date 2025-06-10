Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR gains on the back of strong capital inflows

INR gains on the back of strong capital inflows

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee rose 9 paise to close at 85.57 (provisional) against the US dollar on the back of strong foreign capital inflows. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) had purchased equities worth Rs 1,992.87 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data. Mixed sentiment in the domestic equity markets, a rise in global crude oil prices, and a stronger US dollar against major currencies however, capped further gains in the local unit. Indian shares fluctuated before ending little changed on Tuesday as investors waited for more details to emerge from the second day of ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations in London. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex moved in a thin range before ending the session down 53.49 points at 82,391.72. The broader NSE Nifty index finished marginally higher at 25,104.25. On the NSE, USDINR futures ended marginally lower at 85.63.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 2.23% in the March 2025 quarter

SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit declines 29.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Indices end almost flat, Nifty holds 25,100; banks drag

Chinese benchmark slips 0.44% lower

Pound slips to 1-week low after disappointing UK jobs report; GBPINR down half a percent

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story