Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Acuite Ratings & Research upgrades ratings of Andrew Yule to 'B' with 'stable' outlook

Acuite Ratings & Research upgrades ratings of Andrew Yule to 'B' with 'stable' outlook

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Andrew Yule and Co (AYCL) said that Acuite Ratings & Research has upgraded its long-term rating on the bank facilities of the company to 'ACUIT? B' from 'ACUIT? C' and the outlook on the same is 'stable'.

The agency has reaffirmed the companys short-term rating at ACUITA4.

AcuitRatings stated that the rating upgrade and transition from Issuer non-cooperating reflects the regularization of earlier delays as was reported by Credit Bureau Information.

The rating further takes into account the decreasing operating income and EBDITA losses, albeit moderate financial risk profile and stretched liquidity. The rating also factors the benefits derived from diversified revenue segments and business acumen of management.

Andrew Yule and Co is a public sector entity engaged primarily in the tea processing business. AYCL has several tea gardens in West Bengal and Assam.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Net sales rose 32% to Rs 97.51 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip advanced 0.06% to currently trade at Rs 31.57 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers trade with modest gains; metal shares shine

JK Cement acquires majority stake in Saifco Cements to foray into J&K

HB Stockholdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Persistent Systems gains on re-appointing Dr. Anand Deshpande as MD

Glenmark Pharma rises after zanubrutinib launch in India

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story