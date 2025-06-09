Acuite Ratings & Research upgrades ratings of Andrew Yule to 'B' with 'stable' outlook

Andrew Yule and Co (AYCL) said that Acuite Ratings & Research has upgraded its long-term rating on the bank facilities of the company to 'ACUIT? B' from 'ACUIT? C' and the outlook on the same is 'stable'.

The agency has reaffirmed the companys short-term rating at ACUITA4.

AcuitRatings stated that the rating upgrade and transition from Issuer non-cooperating reflects the regularization of earlier delays as was reported by Credit Bureau Information.

The rating further takes into account the decreasing operating income and EBDITA losses, albeit moderate financial risk profile and stretched liquidity. The rating also factors the benefits derived from diversified revenue segments and business acumen of management.