Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots 15.44 cr equity shares under rights issue

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has allotted 15,44,41,240 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each on rights basis to the eligible shareholders and/ or renouncee(s) in terms of the Letter of Offer at an issue price of Rs. 194/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 192/- per equity share).

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to 138,99,71,160 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

