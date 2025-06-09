Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UTI Asset Management Company allots 34,077 equity shares under ESOS

UTI Asset Management Company allots 34,077 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
UTI Asset Management Company has allotted 34,077 equity shares under ESOS on 09 June 2025. Post the aforesaid allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs 1,28,01,71,170 (12,80,17,117 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each) to Rs 1,28,05,11,940 (12,80,51,194 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

