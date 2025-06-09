Board of Jindal Saw approves various investment proposals

At meeting held on 09 June 2025

The Board of Jindal Saw at its meeting held on 09 June 2025 has approved the following investment proposals:

1. To incorporate a step-down subsidiary in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

2. To enter into JV agreement between Jindal Saw Holdings FZE (JSH), a subsidiary of the Company and BUHUR FOR INVESTMENT COMPANY LLC, KSA (Buhur) for incorporating a new Company in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

3. To enter into JV agreement between Jindal Saw Holdings FZE (JSH), a subsidiary of the Company and RAX United Industrial Company, KSA (RAX) for incorporating a new Company in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).