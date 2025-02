AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 63.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.70% to Rs 3.55 crore

Net profit of AD Manum Finance rose 63.89% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 55.70% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.552.2892.96110.093.172.273.162.262.361.44

