Prism Johnson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 48.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 5.99% to Rs 1817.17 crore

Net profit of Prism Johnson reported to Rs 48.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 1817.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1714.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1817.171714.53 6 OPM %2.897.79 -PBDT87.4090.32 -3 PBT-33.71-8.97 -276 NP48.12-3.45 LP

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

