Adani commissions 5 MW green hydrogen pilot plant in Kutch, Gujarat

Adani New Industries (ANIL) today announced the successful commissioning of India's first off-grid 5 MW Green Hydrogen Pilot Plant in Kutch, Gujarat, marking a major milestone in the nation's clean energy transition.
The state-of-the-art plant is 100% green-powered by solar energy and integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), enabling it to operate completely off-grid. This represents a new paradigm in decentralized, renewable-powered hydrogen production.
The ANIL pilot plant is India's first off-grid 5 MW green hydrogen facility featuring a fully automated, closed-loop electrolyzer system designed to respond dynamically to real-time renewable energy inputs. This provides valuable operational flexibility, particularly in addressing the variability of solar power, while ensuring efficiency, safety and performance.
