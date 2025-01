Adani Energy Solutions consolidated net profit rises 72.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.78% to Rs 5830.26 crore

Net profit of Adani Energy Solutions rose 72.91% to Rs 561.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 324.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.78% to Rs 5830.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4562.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5830.264562.7328.4832.231021.75972.29559.37514.65561.78324.90

