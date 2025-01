Edelweiss Retail Finance standalone net profit declines 87.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.00% to Rs 23.99 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Retail Finance declined 87.91% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 39.00% to Rs 23.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 39.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.23.9939.3353.8151.772.539.981.669.320.846.95

