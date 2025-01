Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 179.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.27% to Rs 1978.80 crore

Net profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises rose 179.66% to Rs 163.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 58.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.27% to Rs 1978.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2045.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1978.802045.7016.2110.22344.50218.50278.70142.40163.6058.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News