Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 15.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.05% to Rs 641.84 crore

Net profit of Alivus Life Sciences rose 15.32% to Rs 136.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 118.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.05% to Rs 641.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 572.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.641.84572.8029.6530.13200.31173.87185.15160.69136.96118.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News