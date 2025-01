EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 14.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 63.59% to Rs 157.88 crore

Net profit of EAAA India Alternatives rose 14.98% to Rs 40.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 63.59% to Rs 157.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 96.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

