Adani Energy Solutions Ltd gains for third straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 790.15, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.32% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% jump in NIFTY and a 1.81% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 790.15, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77055.77, up 0.43%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has slipped around 2.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33821.2, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 795.35, up 1.97% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is down 27.32% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% jump in NIFTY and a 1.81% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 210.86 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News