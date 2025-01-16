JSW Energy Ltd up for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
JSW Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 570.55, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.85% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% jump in NIFTY and a 1.81% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

JSW Energy Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 570.55, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77055.77, up 0.43%. JSW Energy Ltd has slipped around 16.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33821.2, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 570.35, up 1.53% on the day. JSW Energy Ltd is up 20.85% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% jump in NIFTY and a 1.81% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 86.62 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

